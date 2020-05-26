Dark is about to wrap-up its time-bending story with its third and final season. The hit German series arrives on Netflix this June, bringing about the “final cycle” and promising to answer any lingering questions. The new season premiere date was announced in a new Dark season 3 trailer, which you can watch below in all its creepy glory.

Dark Season 3 Trailer

In Dark season 1, a small German town grapples with the disappearance of two young children – an act that “exposes the double lives and fractured relationships among four families. In ten, hour-long episodes, the story takes on a supernatural twist that ties back to the same town in 1986.” In Dark season 2, “Jonas finds himself trapped in the future and desperately tries to return to 2020. Meanwhile, his friends Martha, Magnus, and Franziska are trying to uncover how Bartosz’ is involved in the mysterious incidents occurring in their small hometown of Winden. More and more people are drawn into the events orchestrated by an obscure figure who seemingly controls everything that is connected throughout different time zones.”

And what of this new season? All Netflix is revealing – for the time being – is that “The time-twisting madness reaches its conclusion in a strange new world, where some things are quite familiar — and others are disturbingly not.”

“We will offer answers to the questions that our viewers have been asking and help untangle the story through time,” said Dark creators and showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar. “It will be hard for us to walk away from those characters we have really grown fond of, but the beginning is the end, and the end is the beginning.”

I regret to inform you that while I watched half of the first season of Dark, I didn’t stick with the series. I’ve heard nothing but good things from friends, but I wasn’t particularly enthralled back when it premiered. Perhaps now is the time to give it another chance as the series draws to a close. Dark season 3 premieres on Netflix June 27.