The newest X-Men movie, Dark Phoenix, is going to shake things up by killing off at least one major character – could one of the film’s casualties be Michael Fassbender‘s Magneto? A new Dark Phoenix TV spot shows Sophie Turner‘s Jean Grey, infused with the Phoenix Force, not taking kindly to a threat, and it appears that it could be curtains for Magneto before the final credits roll.

Dark Phoenix TV Spot

OK, so even if Magneto doesn’t die, it’s definitely going to be “curtains” for him because as you can see, Jean/Phoenix telepathically rips his metal helmet to shreds and hurls him through a window, right past some literal curtains. (Why yes, I am very proud of myself for that, thanks for asking.)

Otherwise, this quick TV spot contains a bunch of footage we’ve seen before from a couple of the film’s biggest action scenes: Jean being infused with the mysterious Phoenix Force during an astronaut rescue mission gone wrong, Jean laying waste to her childhood neighborhood by wrecking a helicopter, and a very fast flash of footage of Magneto controlling an arsenal of automatic weapons during that train sequence.

Longtime X-Men writer/producer and first-time director Simon Kinberg has hinted that this could be the final entry in this iteration of the mutant franchise, and at CinemaCon last week, we heard similar insinuations during the Disney panel; the Fox employee announcing the footage described Dark Phoenix as “the perfect epic send-off for our X-Men series,” so this might be curtains for this entire team…until Marvel Studios decides to incorporate these characters into the MCU, of course.

For more on where Dark Phoenix falls on this franchise’s timeline, how Genosha factors into this story, and a few more details about Jessica Chastain‘s mysterious villain character, click here. And be sure to check out how Stan Lee (RIP) will be acknowledged in this sequel.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In DARK PHOENIX, the X-MEN face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite — not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.

Dark Phoenix flaps into theaters on June 7, 2019.