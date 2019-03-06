After a long wait, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer debuted last week. The response was…underwhelming. At this point, the current X-Men franchise as we know seems to have run its course, to the point where the series is doubling back on itself – retelling a story already told in X-Men: The Last Stand. If you were one of the people disappointed with the Dark Phoenix domestic trailer, you might want to check out the newly released international trailer. It features new footage, and plays slightly better.

Dark Phoenix International Trailer

We’re all in agreement that Dark Phoenix is probably going to be the last X-Men movie with this cast and this (messed-up) continuity, right? There’s still New Mutants, but who knows if that will ever come out – and that film likely stands on its own. But the Disney-Fox deal is about to go through, and there are no new X-Men films in production at the moment. If this really is the last entry in the series as we know it, it looks like they’re trying to go out with a bang. Characters will die, things will explode, and accents will be questionable.

The domestic Dark Phoenix trailer was, for lack of a better word, bad. Is this one better? It paints a better picture of the movie itself, so there’s that. But it still has problems – like that moment where James McAvoy yells “I don’t know what to do!” and sounds absolutely ridiculous.

In Dark Phoenix, “the X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite – not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.”

Truth be told, I might sit this one out. But if you’re a diehard fan of the series, you’ll likely want to see how the journey (possibly) ends.

Dark Phoenix opens on June 7, 2019.