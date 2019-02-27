This piece has been updated with the full trailer.

After nineteen years, eleven films, and one heck of a twisty timeline, 20th Century Fox is still releasing X-Men movies…at least until the Disney deal officially goes through and the Mouse House takes over.

But before Professor X, Magneto, Mystique, and the rest of the mutants inevitably enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they have at least one more non-MCU adventure ahead of them. And it’s an adventure we’ve already seen before – sort of. The newest Dark Phoenix trailer has arrived, and in this riff on the classic comics storyline (which was partially explored in the third X-Men movie back in 2006), Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) steps into the spotlight as a mutant who loses control and unleashes unthinkable power. Watch the new trailer below.



Dark Phoenix Trailer

First Class was set in the 1960s, Days of Future Past took the younger cast into the 1970s, Apocalypse pushed forward into the 1980s, and now Dark Phoenix picks up in the ’90s – with many of the characters looking as if they haven’t aged in the process.

Longtime X-Men franchise writer/producer Simon Kinberg is making his directorial debut with this film, which is serving as something of a do-over for the way the Dark Phoenix storyline from the comics was handled in Brett Ratner’s X-Men: The Last Stand. At least Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner looks like she’ll have plenty to do this time around as she grapples with her identity in this sequel (and apparently kills Jennifer Lawrence‘s Mystique?!). And it has to be better than Apocalypse, right? (Please, let the answer be yes.)

Here’s the official synopsis:

In Dark Phoenix, the X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite – not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix arrives in theaters on June 7, 2019.