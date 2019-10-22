Does every single scene in Terminator: Dark Fate take place on a highway? It certainly seems that way, because every clip released from the movie so far has characters going head-to-head on the open road – this latest clip included. In the Dark Fate clip below, watch as Mackenzie Davis and her impressive biceps toss some metal rods straight at Gabriel Luna‘s evil Terminator.

Terminator: Dark Fate Clip

Another day, another Terminator: Dark Fate clip set on a highway. To be fair, Terminator 2 had a good amount of highway scenes, but it seems like the marketing department behind this latest sequel wants to keep every other setting from the movie a secret. In any case, this scene clears up a question that was raised in a previously-released clip. That clip showed Gabriel Luna’s Terminator Rev-9 along with what appeared to be another endoskeleton Terminator. It turns out that’s not a completely different Terminator – instead, Rev-9 has the ability to separate his “mimetic polyalloy” exterior from the endoskeleton and have the two operate independently.

The Terminator franchise has been a bit bumpy, with almost every sequel following Terminator 2 being a disappointment. And trailers for Dark Fate didn’t look that promising. But as it turns out, the movie might actually be…pretty good? Early reactions have already started to filter in and they’re mostly positive. The majority call it the best Terminator sequel since T2 (which isn’t that high a bar, honestly), with some even comparing it to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Maybe this will turn out to be a pleasant surprise.

In Terminator: Dark Fate, “More than two decades have passed since Sarah Connor prevented Judgment Day, changed the future, and re-wrote the fate of the human race. Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) is living a simple life in Mexico City with her brother (Diego Boneta) and father when a highly advanced and deadly new Terminator – a Rev-9 (Gabriel Luna) – travels back through time to hunt and kill her. Dani’s survival depends on her joining forces with two warriors: Grace (Mackenzie Davis), an enhanced super-soldier from the future, and a battle-hardened Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). As the Rev-9 ruthlessly destroys everything and everyone in its path on the hunt for Dani, the three are led to a T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from Sarah’s past that may be their last best hope.”

Terminator: Dark Fate opens on November 1, 2019.