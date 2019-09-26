I still can’t believe Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance exists. It’s an expensive, puppet-centric series that relies heavily on practical effects and elaborately-crafted physical worlds and goes light on the CGI, which basically amounts to a minor miracle in the 2019 entertainment landscape. We’ve sang the praises of this show on the site many times already, and now Netflix has released a blooper reel which gives us a humorous behind-the-scenes look at what happened when things went wrong on the set. Check it out below.

Dark Crystal Bloopers

I love that when almost anything goes south, the default reaction from the performers seemed to be to make the characters scream. My favorite shot in this entire video is the one in which director/executive producer Louis Leterrier walks through a crowd of sword-wielding Skesis, seemingly annoyed by something having not gone according to plan, only for the Skesis to yell at him, almost in a heckling manner, with the subtitle [SCREAMING] putting a bow on a perfect moment.

I’ve only watched the first few episodes of this prequel series so far, but it’s inspiring that Netflix gave these storytellers the freedom to make this show the right way. I can’t wait to dive into the rest of it.

We have lots of great coverage of The Dark Crystal on /Film. There’s an editorial about how the new show honors and lives up to Jim Henson‘s original vision. Our spoiler review of the entire season calls it a “bonafide fantasy masterpiece.” We also spoke with production designer Gavin Bocquet, who told us about creating new locations within the fictional world of Thra while also taking reference from and paying homage to what Henson and his team originally made. And we also chatted with writer/producers Jeffrey Addiss, Will Matthews, and Javier Grillo-Marxuach about how their original pitch was greenlit and then the decision was made to split their idea across two seasons, so be sure to check that out if you haven’t read it yet.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is streaming on Netflix right now. And don’t forget about The Crystal Calls, a feature-length making-of documentary about how the series came together, which is also streaming on Netflix.