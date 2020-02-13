Paul Feig has offered an update on Dark Army, his somewhat secretive new Universal monster movie. In a new interview, the filmmaker reveals he’s currently working on a script rewrite, and he hopes that the film will be his next if all goes according to plan. On top of that, Feig spoke a bit about what he’s going for with Dark Army – not so much a horror movie, but more like an old school “true monster film” from the classic Universal days.

What’s going on with Paul Feig’s Dark Army? A rewrite. Speaking with Collider, Fieg said: “I wrote a draft and got thoughts from the studio, and now I’m in the middle of a rewrite on that right now, and so hopefully that’ll be my next movie. If it’s not, it’ll be the one after whatever I do next. But yeah, I’m very excited about it, too. It’s just, you want to get it right.”

Much of Dark Army remains in darkness, but it’s been rumored that the movie will feature both classic Universal monsters and new characters as well. And Feig more or less confirms that, stating that he’s aiming for something that recalls the old school vibe of the Universal movies, and that he’s bringing characters over from “old movies”:

“I really want this to bring the same feeling that those old monster movies that I loved growing up watching [did]. I’m not as interested in doing a horror movie as I am in doing a true monster film. So, hopefully that will see the light of day. You never know in Hollywood these days, but I love it. I’m very excited about it. I’m excited about the characters that I’ve created and about some of the ones that I’ve been able bring over from the old movies.”

Dark Army is part of Universal’s new plan to try to revive their classic monsters. After their Dark Universe idea went up in smoke with The Mummy, the studio went back to the drawing board and decided to take a more individual approach to things instead of a big cinematic universe. They have The Invisible Man opening this year, and are currently planning the Dracula spin-off Renfield and The Invisible Woman (which won’t be connected to The Invisible Man, despite its title). And a story the other day revealed that there were still hopes to get a Bride of Frankenstein remake made at some point. The studio is also working on The Monster Mash.

As a fan of the Universal Monsters, I’m all for all of this. If Universal can hire interesting filmmakers to craft new takes on classic tales, I’ll happily watch them. There’s a lot of material to work with, provided they don’t screw it up again.