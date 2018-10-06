Daredevil season 3 will see a return to the first season in many ways: the black costume, Wilson Fisk, Matt Murdock’s overwhelming angst. But there’s one twist teased in the latest Daredevil season 3 teaser that is brand new and unexpected: the introduction of one of Daredevil’s greatest foes, Bullseye. And he’s got his sights trained on the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen.

Daredevil Season 3 Teaser: Bullseye

Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) will soon have to contend with not one villain, but two. While the early teasers for the third season of Daredevil have smartly built up Wilson Fisk’s highly anticipated return, the newest Daredevil season 3 teaser, released on the heels of the Marvel Netflix series’ panel at New York Comic-Con, unveils our first look at Bullseye. Meet Agent Poindexter.

The identity of the mysterious Daredevil copycat is revealed in this Bullseye introduction, which takes us through the sharpshooter’s origin from FBI agent to Daredevil’s greatest foe. Played by Wilson Bethel, Daredevil season 3 will follow the “deeply troubled and unpredictable Agent Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter as he descends into villainy.” While the teaser never explicitly calls him Bullseye (because in the Netflix shows, we love to dance around comic book names as much as possible), but the overt bullseye imagery on his baseball cap makes it pretty clear who this Poindexter is.

I’m intrigued by this new twist on a season that has thus far been billed as an adaptation of Frank Miller’s 1980 Born Again comic book arc. Bullseye doesn’t play a large part in this original Born Again storyline, but there are several Daredevil arcs in which the assassin impersonates our blind hero, which the third season of the Netflix series ostensibly draws from. No wonder Matt Murdock has been raving about “darkness” so much — he’ll need everything he’s got to go up against his two greatest foes, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio, rocking the classic Kingpin white suit), and his newest agent of chaos, Bullseye.

Daredevil season 3 also brings back Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson and Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page. Other cast members include Joanne Whalley, Wilson Bethel and Jay Ali.

Here is the official synopsis for Daredevil season 3:

Missing for months, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) reemerges a broken man, putting into question his future as both vigilante Daredevil and lawyer Matthew Murdock. But when his archenemy Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is released from prison, Matt must choose between hiding from the world, or embracing his destiny as a hero.

Daredevil season 3 premieres on Netflix October 19, 2018.