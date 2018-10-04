The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is back, and he’s fed up. The Daredevil season 3 trailer has Matt Murdock sticking to the shadows and shunning those who care about him. When Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin, makes a deal that gets him sprung from prison, the tables turn, and Daredevil finds himself becoming the city’s new villain while Fisk grows more powerful. Watch the Daredevil season 3 trailer below.

Daredevil Season 3 Trailer

If you were hoping Daredevil might lighten up in season 3, this trailer is going to dash those hopes rather quickly. This looks like the darkest season yet, with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in the midst of a kind of spiritual and emotional crisis. As you may recall, Matt was thought dead at the end of The Defenders, when an entire building fell on him. But Matt survived. Rather than return to his friends, Matt has decided to remain underground. But things get complicated very quickly after Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) makes a deal with law enforcement that results in an early release from prison.

As if that weren’t annoying enough for Matt, there’s also a Daredevil imposter running around town, making Matt look really, really bad. What will Matt do? My guess: get into a bunch of fights in a hallway, as is the Marvel Netflix show way.

Of all the Marvel Netflix shows, Daredevil has remained fairly consistent. Season 2, which brought The Punisher into the mix, was especially good. But the show seems in need of a change. Rather than move forward, Daredevil appears to be moving backwards, complete with Matt reverting to his earlier black costume. Throwing a Daredevil imposter into the mix does add a new layer to things, but it’s not clear how much time the season will devote to this plotline. In any case, it’s nice to have D’Onofrio’s Kingpin back on the outside, up to his old tricks. The actor did great work in season 1, and his limited role in season 2 was a bit of a disappointment.

In addition to Cox and D’Onofrio, Daredevil season 3 brings back Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson and Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page. Other cast members include Joanne Whalley, Wilson Bethel and Jay Ali. Daredevil season 3 hits Netflix October 19, 2018.