The Falcon the the Winter Soldier is in the process finishing the last bit of production that was halted earlier this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Even though production is close to wrapping up, we’re only just now learning about another cast member joining the Marvel Studios series heading to Disney+. On My Block star Danny Ramirez has taken a role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, joining Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as the titular characters.

The Hollywood Reporter has news on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast adding Danny Ramirez, who starred in the Netflix series On My Block, as well as indies like Assassination Nation and the remake of Valley Girl. Ramirez would have already seen his star rise a little bit earlier this year if Top Gun: Maverick hadn’t been delayed, but now we won’t see his performance in the sequel until July next year. So it’s likely we’ll see Ramirez in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier first. Unfortunately, we don’t know his specific role, but it’s said to be a pivotal one.

As for the rest of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast, Emily VanCamp is reprising her role as Sharon Carter, aka Agent 13. Daniel Brühl is also returning as Baron Zemo, the same villain who forced The Avengers to clash in Captain America: Civil War. Speaking of which, Wyatt Russell will be playing John Walker, aka U.S. Agent, the government sanctioned replacement for Steve Rogers as Captain America, which is bound to create some conflict.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was intended to be the first Marvel Studios series to arrive on Disney+, but the production delay has resulted in WandaVision arriving first, potentially towards the end of November. Hopefully this doesn’t make the timeline of upcoming projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe too complicated to follow.

But regardless of the timeline, it sounds like there’s the potential for things to get a lot more confusing with Jamie Foxx boarding Spider-Man 3 as The Amazing Spider-Man 2 villain Electro, not to mention Stephen Strange getting involved with Peter Parker’s adventures before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives. And since that sequel is supposed to have some kind of direct tie-in to the events of WandaVision. As for what impact The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will have on the next era of Marvel movies, that remains to be seen.