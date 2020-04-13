You know you’ve made a hit film when Netflix is already making thinly veiled knock-offs of it. Rian Johnson’s Knives Out was a sharp, stylish, incredibly timely hit that was one of the best movies of last year. And Netflix is working fast to capitalize on the success of Johnson’s whodunit by injecting a little Lifetime Channel-style soap into it with their upcoming thriller Dangerous Lies. Watch the Dangerous Lies trailer below.

Dangerous Lies Trailer

You know when Gone Girl came out and a slew of female-led Hitchcockian thrillers came out that failed to capture the dynamism of David Fincher’s 2014 thriller? That’s what Dangerous Lies feels like in relation to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, which followed a nurse and sole friend of a wealthy patriarch who would end up inheriting his wealth. Dangerous Lies — you guessed it — follows a caretaker (Riverdale star Camila Mendes), who becomes the close friend of the wealthy elderly man (Elliott Gould) she has been hired to care for and inherits his wealth and massive Chicago estate when he mysteriously dies. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? To be fair, it’s not the most unique premise, and that’s where the similarities between Knives Out and Dangerous Lies ends.

Instead of being a whodunit, Dangerous Lies is a soapy thriller that follows the caretaker, Katie, and her husband (Jessie T. Usher) as they find themselves pulled into a “complex web of lies, deception, and murder.” There are mysterious men following them, a spunky detective, and and house invasions — all the elements in the Lifetime-esque kind of movie that Netflix has been producing lately.

Michael M. Scott directs Dangerous Lies from a script by David Golden. Jamie Chung, Cam Gigandet, and Sasha Alexander also star.

Here is the synopsis for Dangerous Lies:

After losing her waitressing job, Katie Franklin (Camila Mendes) takes a job as a caretaker to a wealthy elderly man in his sprawling, empty Chicago estate. The two grow close, but when he unexpectedly passes away and names Katie as his sole heir, she and her husband Adam (Jessie T. Usher) are pulled into a complex web of lies, deception, and murder. If she’s going to survive, Katie will have to question everyone’s motives — even the people she loves.

Dangerous Lies hits Netflix on April 30, 2020.