Daisy Ridley celebrated her birthday on Friday by giving all Star Wars fans a gift instead. The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star gave young fans stuck inside during quarantine the sweet gift of a video of her reading a children’s story book about one of BB-8’s many adventures. It’s a sweet gesture to young fans who idolize Rey, made even sweeter by Ridley’s dedication of the storytime video to “everyone staying at home” and “everyone out on the front lines helping those in need” amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Rey never got a chance to sit down and read a good book during the action-packed Star Wars trilogy, but Ridley has nothing else but time during the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the movie industry to a halt. Fortunately, the Rise of Skywalker star is putting that time to good use by recording a video of her reading the Star Wars children’s book BB-8 on the Run, to fans. Written by Drew Daywalt and illustrated by Matt Myers, BB-8 on the Run follows the adorable droid on one of his many adventures during the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Full of peril and close calls, the children’s book gets a very enthusiastic reading from Ridley, who dedicates the video to everyone fighting the coronavirus pandemic, either by staying at home or working as a medical professional or essential worker.

“Thank you to everyone staying at home and thank you to everyone out on the front lines helping those in need,” Ridley said in a tweet posting the video. “Please accept my tiny offering of gratitude in the form of storytelling.”

Ridley is just one of many beloved celebrities taking to social media to read stories to bored children stuck in quarantine. Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner launched a whole initiative that would enlist actors who played beloved children’s characters to read books for a greater cause. Ridley’s storytime video doesn’t seem to be part of the Save With Stories initiative, but it’s a nice and wholesome 8-minute video regardless of whether you’re a child or not.