On Monday, Amy Adams blessed the internet with her presence by joining Instagram for the first time. But it turns out the Sharp Objects actress did it more than just out of self quarantine-induced boredom. In her first Instagram post, Adams announced that she and Jennifer Garner were teaming up to launch a joint charitable organization to help children affected by the coronavirus — by reading them bedtime stories. Adams and Garner’s soothing voices reading us The Giving Tree? Yes please.

Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner are launching a new initiative called Save With Stories, a joint charitable effort alongside Save the Children and No Kid Hungry that will enlist celebrities to read children’s books to kids who are stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools across the country have shut down in response to the pandemic, following the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendation against gatherings of over 50 people for the next eight weeks. With that, children are left isolated from the regular activities and stuck at home in quarantine. To help those children, Adams and Garner are enlisting fellow celebrities to read children’s books to these kids, which will help raise funds for Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, to support the millions of low-income children in the U.S. who rely on school for food.

“THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN in the United States rely on school for food. School closures will hit vulnerable communities hard and @savethechildren and @nokidhungry are on the ground and ready to serve. They just need our help!” Adams writes in her Instagram post caption. She adds:

“These funds will help us make sure that families know how to find meals when schools are closed, support mobile meal trucks, food banks and other community feeding programs, provide educational toys, books and worksheets, and support out-of-school-time programs to help kids make up for lost time in the classroom. If you can manage a one time gift of $10, please text SAVE to 20222. If another amount would work better for you, please visit our website—link in bio. There is no maximum and there is no minimum—together we will rise and together we can help.”

Adams links to the Instagram account SaveWithStories, which already features several videos of her and Garner reading children’s books to the camera. More donations will bring more high-profile celebrities reading more books.

Adams and Garner aren’t the only ones doing their part to help the vulnerable communities hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which has closed businesses around the country. Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively donated $1 million to two hunger relief organizations that help low-income communities whose main sources of income are gone. Those organizations, Feed America and Food Banks Canada, operate networks of food banks throughout the U.S. and Reynolds’ home country of Canada, respectively.

“I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an a–hole,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter (while finding the time to make a friendly jab at Hugh Jackman). “If you can help, visit, http://FeedingAmerica.org and/or http://FoodBanksCanada.ca.”

Lively added on Instagram, “Though we must be distancing ourselves to protect those who don’t have the opportunity to self quarantine, we can stay connected. Remember the lonely and isolated. Facetime, Skype, make a video. Remember the love that can travel through all this.”