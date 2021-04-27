Daily Podcast: Worst Best Picture Winner, Captain America 4, Another Round Remake, Scorsese/Schrader Reunion, and More
Posted on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the April 27, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Captain America 4, a remake of Another Round, The Continental, and a new project from Martin Scorsese and Paul Schrader. Then they answer a couple of listener questions in the mailbag.
In The News:
- Ben: ‘Captain America 4’ in Development with ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Head Writer Malcolm Spellman Co-Writing the Script
- Chris: ‘Another Round’ Remake Might Star Leonardo DiCaprio
- Ben: ‘The Continental’ Plot Details: The ‘John Wick’ Prequel Show Will Focus On Young Winston
- Chris: Martin Scorsese and Paul Schrader Are Reuniting for Series About the Origins of Christianity
In the Mailbag:
- What movie was the worst choice for Best Picture? For me I’m torn between The Green Book (what were they thinking), The Artist (really, it’s a gimmick) and Slumdog Millionaire. I don’t hold much love for Gladiator either. What are your choices? – Belinda, Chicago
- Hello Slash film team! For horror lovers, specifically Chris, but I’d love to hear from all of you: What was the first horror film that truly terrified you and made you fall in love with the genre? Similar question for HT and all: What was the first animated film you loved that helped cement your love for the genre? Love the show, big fan of everyone, Chris, HT, Ben, Brad, Chris, and you Jacob. Also I like the Gargantuan book of insults, offense, and offrentry. – Pablo from Fort Wayne, Indiana
