Justin D from Dallas writes in, “I was thought of this idea for a potential Toy Story 5. It’s several years later after the events of Toy Story 4. And toy stores are going out of business and kids are becoming more and more interested in electronic media instead of actual toys. Thus, the toys become more vintage and increase in worth. Bonnie in the meantime is hitting her preteen years and is growing less interested in toys and is playing with them less and less. On top of that Bonnie’s parents are having a tough time financially and have decided to downsize. That’s when Bonnie’s parents decide that it may be a good idea to sell the toys on Ebay. Where some of them fetch pretty high prices. Some of the lesser toy characters get sold to different people but the majority of the lot is sold to one lady. Meanwhile, Woody and Bo while travelling with the carnival receive a message from Buzz who has kept up with them by reading on the internet where their destinations will be. After Woody and Bo receive the message. They decide to extract their friends before they get shipped out to where they are being sold. Adventure ensues, and despite their efforts. They fail to stop them from being sent. Then they, find the address of who they were sold to. And go there, and it is revealed that the buyer was Andy’s wife and that the lot of toys bought were an anniversary present for Andy. Andy of course stunned that he has his old toys back, shares the stories and adventures of him and his toys with his now young child. Woody while tempted to join them. Decides that visiting periodically when the carnival is near will give him the opportunity to watch Andy, his child and his friends for many years to come. PS… Toy Story 6 will be the gang trying to save Andy’s Marriage.”