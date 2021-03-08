Brad:

Peter asks “What is your personal connection to Space Jam?”

The plot: Dom’s tech skills draw the attention of a CGI humanoid named Al G Rhythm, played by Don Cheadle. One thing leads to another, and LeBron and Dom somehow get sucked into the Warner 3000 entertainment “Server-verse,” Al G Rhythm is keeping Dom in the Server-verse in order to steal some of LeBron’s followers on social media. And apparently the only way to get Dom back and stop this AI villain is with a game of basketball. In order to save his son and escape this intellectual property hell hole, LeBron James has to round up the Looney Tunes (including a banished Bugs Bunny) to defeat a new team of villains called The Goon Squad.

The WB connected computer world: The Server-verse is chock full of Warner Bros. characters. It is said that the likes of Batman and King Kong can be spotted courtside when the big game unfolds, and there will be references to The Matrix, Wonder Woman, Mad Max, and Casablanca, just to name a few.

The computer animated look of the looney toons characters