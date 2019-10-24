On the October 24, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Marvel TV, Joker box office, Foundation, Avatar sequels, Hocus Pocus 2, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

In The News:

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ to Overtake ‘Last Jedi’ as the Longest ‘Star Wars’ Movie

New ‘Star Tours’ Update Will Take Us to Death Star Remains, Reveals Name of Planet Where It Crashed

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ is Being Summoned at Disney+

‘Avatar’ Sequels Will Use High Frame Rate “Sparingly,” According to James Cameron

‘Joker’ Box Office Profits Will be Almost as Much as ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, Because We Live in a Society

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes , Google Podcasts , Overcast , Spotify and all the popular podcast apps ( RSS ).

Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com . Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!