Daily Podcast: Which Wrong Lessons Will Hollywood Take From Joker’s Success? Marvel TV, Foundation, Avatar 2, Hocus Pocus 2 & Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Posted on Thursday, October 24th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 24, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Marvel TV, Joker box office, Foundation, Avatar sequels, Hocus Pocus 2, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
In The News:
- HT: Marvel TV Head Jeph Loeb is Leaving the Company
- Ben: ‘Joker’ Box Office Profits Will be Almost as Much as ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, Because We Live in a Society
- HT: Rupert Sanders to Direct ‘Foundation’ Pilot for Apple TV+
- Ben: ‘Avatar’ Sequels Will Use High Frame Rate “Sparingly,” According to James Cameron
- HT: ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ is Being Summoned at Disney+
- Ben: New ‘Star Tours’ Update Will Take Us to Death Star Remains, Reveals Name of Planet Where It Crashed
All the other stuff you need to know:
