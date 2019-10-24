‘Hocus Pocus 2’ is Being Summoned at Disney+

It turns out that all that talk about a Hocus Pocus sequel wasn’t a bunch of — well, you know. Disney+ is developing a Hocus Pocus 2 movie with Workaholics writer and co-producer Jen D’Angelo set to pen the script. The original cast hasn’t been confirmed to return, but D’Angelo has reportedly been tasked with bringing back the bewitching trio played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

Collider broke the news that Disney has tapped Jen D’Angelo, who served as a writer and co-producer on Workaholics, to write the script for the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 2. The sequel to the 1993 Halloween cable rerun classic is set to debut on Disney+.

There’s no word on whether the Sanderson sisters, played by Midler, Parker, and Najimy, will return, but Disney is “hopeful” that the original stars “will be involved in some capacity.” Whether this means that they will take the stage once again as the sinister witches who kidnap children to attain immortality, or whether they will pass on the torch to a new generation, is uncertain.

But I can’t see Hocus Pocus 2 achieving quite the same level of success as the original if the terrific trio don’t return. Midler, Parker, and Najimy’s hammy charisma and star presence is what elevated the film from being a forgettable fantasy-comedy — Midler’s glamorous and campy performance in particular.

The original, directed by Kenny Ortega from a script by Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert, was not a major box office hit when it opened in theaters in 1993, but gained new life once it hit the TV rerun circuit. As a Halloween-season staple, Hocus Pocus became an essential part of many a Millennial’s childhood. Endlessly quoted and memed, nostalgic fans have demanded a sequel for years, but a sequel without the stars that made it would not cast the same magic spell. The original film also starred Omri Katz, Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw, and Doug Jones, none of which have confirmed to return for the sequel either.

However, if Hocus Pocus 2 is being developed for Disney+, Disney’s forthcoming streaming service, I have the sinking feeling this sequel will end up being more of a new-gen spin-off in the vein of the service’s other titles based on familiar IP like High School Musical. But perhaps Midler and co. will want to return for one more bid at immortality.