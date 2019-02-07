Daily Podcast: What Will The Final Star Wars Saga Film Be Titled? Disney Revive The Muppets? Avatar sequels, Jumanji, Halloween, Disney/Fox
Posted on Thursday, February 7th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the February 7, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson, and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Star Wars Episode 9, Avatar sequels, Jumanji 3, The Muppets, Halloween, and Disney/Fox consequences.
In The News:
- Peter: Star Wars Episode 9 Title: What Should It Be? And When Can We Expect It?
- Chris: Avatar Sequels: James Cameron Says Those Weird Titles Are Real; Kate Winslet Held Her Breath Longer than Tom Cruise; Live-Action Filming Starts This Year
- Ben: ‘Jumanji 3’ Will Also Bring Back Nick Jonas’s Character
- Ben: The Muppets Revival is Coming to Disney+ from Josh Gad and ‘Once Upon a Time’ Creators
- Chris: ‘Halloween’ Sequel Finds Writer, Main Cast Expected to Return
- Ben: Disney/Fox Merger Will Result in at Least 4,000 Lost Jobs
Other Articles Mentioned:
