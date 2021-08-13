Daily Podcast: What Taika Waititi’s Films Tells Us About His Star Wars Movie, The White Lotus, Dark City, Venom, Shang-Chi, Ryan Murphy & More
Posted on Friday, August 13th, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the August 13, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie, The White Lotus, Dark City, Venom, Shang-Chi, Ryan Murphy and more.
In The News:
- Peter (og Jeremy): Taika Waititi Teases His ‘Star Wars’ Movie: “It Feels Very Me”
- What makes a Taika Waititi movie?
- Ben (og Shania): FX Orders New Ryan Murphy Anthology Shows ‘American Love Story’ and ‘American Sports Story’
- Peter (og Shania): HBO Renews ‘The White Lotus’ for a Second Season with a New Getaway
- Ben: ‘Stranger Things’ Spin-Offs Might Be in the Cards
- Ben (og Joshua): ‘Dark City’ Director Alex Proyas is Working on TV Version of the 1998 Cult Classic
- Peter (og Chris): Here We Go Again: ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Release Date Moves To October
- Peter (og Danielle): ‘Shang-Chi’ Not Going to Disney+ Premier Access as Disney Doubles Down on Theatrical
- Ben (og Eric): AMC Reaches Deal With Warner Bros for 45 Day Theatrical Window in 2022
