Daily Podcast: What If & Book of Boba Fett News, Black Widow Credits Scene Spoiler Discussion
Posted on Friday, July 9th, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the July 9, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film Editorial Director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor and senior writer Brad Oman to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Marvel and Star Wars news, and we’ll have a spoiler discussion about the Black Widow credits scene.
In The News:
- Peter (og Josh): Marvel Cruises Its Way to the Disney Cruise Line with A Quantum Encounter
- Brad: Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Trailer Breakdown: Everything The New Footage and Poster Reveals About the Animated Series
- Peter (og Josh): ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Will Bring Back More Directors from ‘The Mandalorian’
- Brad (og Jeremy): Marvel Studios is No Longer Making Actors Sign Big Multi-Movie Contracts
In The Spoiler Room:
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.