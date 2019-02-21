On the February 21, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including the Halo and Wizard of Oz tv series, The Haunting of Hill House season 2, Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters, and a Hulk Hogan biopic.
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Halo’ TV Series Will Be Directed by ‘Robin Hood’ Filmmaker Otto Bathurst
- Brad: Legendary Working on ‘Wizard of Oz’ TV Series Set in the World of L. Frank Baum’s Books
- Chris: ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Season 2 Will Adapt ‘The Turn of the Screw’
- Brad: Jason Reitman Responds to ‘Ghostbusters’ Backlash, Director Paul Feig Gives Support
- Also mention: Ghostbusters fest
- and ‘Ghostbusters’ Meets ‘Transformers’ in a New Crossover Comic Miniseries
- Chris: Hulk Hogan Biopic Will See Chris Hemsworth Step Into the Ring for Director Todd Phillips
All the other stuff you need to know:
