Daily Podcast: WB’s 2022 Plans, Killers of the Flower Moon, Columbia Pictures Water Park, and More
Posted on Thursday, April 8th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the April 8, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including a Columbia Pictures water park, Saw 10, WB’s 2022 plans, the new Sony/Netflix deal, Spielberg’s next movie, Park Chan-wook’s new TV show, and Killers of the Flower Moon.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- HT: A Columbia Pictures Water Theme Park is Coming to Thailand with Rides Based on ‘Ghostbusters’ and More
- Chris: ‘Saw 10’ is Already in Development, Because Not Even Death Can Stop Jigsaw
- HT: WarnerMedia CEO Confirms Plan for Traditional Theatrical Releases in 2022
- HT: Netflix to Become Streaming Home of All New Sony Releases Starting Next Year
- Ben: Steven Spielberg’s Next Movie Will Star Paul Dano as Spielberg’s Father
- HT: Park Chan-wook is Directing a TV Adaptation of Viet Thanh Ngyuen’s Pulitzer-Winning Novel ‘The Sympathizer’
- Chris: Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Will “Be Like Nothing We’ve Ever Seen,” Says Screenwriter Eric Roth
In The Mailbag: Just a few quick follow-ups.
I was so disappointed that no one mentioned Eat Drink Man Woman as a great food movie. I would argue that it’s the best food movie, and one of my favorites. I love cooking, and this movie inspires me to cook. Hopefully this email gets recognized so everyone can know how great this food looks. – Nicholas from Chicago Heights, IL
The slashfilm staff did a great segment on the podcast about filmmaking books and books about filmmaking. The staff gathered a truly great list. I would like to add one more recommendation: CONQUEST OF THE USELESS by Werner Herzog. This book is a collection of journal entries written by Herzog himself during the filming of Fitzcarraldo. This is hands down one of the most amazing books about filmmaking I have ever read. Anyone familiar with Herzog’s work or his interviews knows that he has one of the most captivating voices in the media landscape bar none. The book is emotional, grim, and occasionally quite humorous. I would go so far as to say one does not even have to appreciate the movies Herzog makes to enjoy his writing — I for one haven’t even seen Fitzcarraldo. Herzog is a force of nature and his writing is a treasure. – Cade from Iowa
