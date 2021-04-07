The first-ever Columbia Pictures theme park is coming to Thailand. The new Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse theme park and water park will open in Thailand in October this year, bringing to life characters from Ghostbusters, Jumanji, Bad Boys, Men in Black, and Hotel Transylvania.

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Amazon Falls announced that they have closed a deal to develop a 14-acre prime location in the seaside town of Bangsaray, located about 90 minutes from Bangkok, for the first Columbia Pictures-branded theme park. Named (rather awkwardkly) Columbia Pictures’ Aquaverse, it will be a theme park and water park featuring characters from the aforementioned films like Ghostbusters and Men in Black in “state-of-the-art rides and newly themed attractions.”

The Aquaverse theme park will consist of eight themed and “immersive zones” with both water and land-based attractions, as well as a program of “live shows, immersive entertainment, interactive props, unique sets, themed restaurants, as well as specialty merchandise and retail locations,” per the press release.

See the list of planned Aquaverse attractions below.

Men in Black Thrill Rides – Aquaverse’s most thrilling rides and attractions can be found here, including hair-raising water coaster rides, one of which has a 12-meter free-fall ride that sends you careening down a MIB Wormhole.

Ghostbusters Supernatural Experience – Step into the Ghostbusters portal and zip across ghost traps as you glide down a water coaster with your best friend or dare to enter the world’s first and only fully-enclosed water dome in a family raft ride

Bad Boys Raceway – Experience the thrill of the chase and put the pedal to the metal around our new outdoor go-kart tracks in a neon Miami themed racecourse.

Jumanji Jungle Adventure – Brave the world of Jumanji through wild jungle themed water slides, visiting Jaguar Mountain while being chased by Mandrills before plunging into Jumanji’s splash pool!

Hotel Transylvania Kid-Friendly Zone – Aquaverse's biggest water park attraction featuring over 100 water features, splash buckets, water rockets and more!

Surf’s Up in Surfer’s Paradise – Surf a mighty wave and show us what you’ve got on the exhilarating water park attraction with our dual Flowrider!

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs Swallow Falls River Adventure – Take a break from the day’s thrills by touring the Aquaverse along the lazy river and meet the amazing Foodimals featured in the hit film.

VIVO Wave Pool – Relax in a giant wave pool inspired by the upcoming animated musical. The wave pool zone is the ideal venue when hosting music events and live shows, where celebrity artists and world-class international DJs will take to the stage.

The upcoming debut of the theme park (which will be built remarkably fast — in just 6 months?!) coincides nicely with the release of a new Ghostbusters movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which hits theaters in July. And if this theme park proves a success in Thailand, we’ll likely see it open at some point in the U.S. as well. Stay tuned.