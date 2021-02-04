Daily Podcast: WandaVision Interviews with Showrunner Jac Schaeffer and Actor Randall Park
Posted on Thursday, February 4th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the February 4, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson presents an interview with WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer and a separate conversation with WandaVision actor Randall Park.
Opening Banter:
In Our Feature Presentation:
- ‘WandaVision’ Showrunner on Red Herrings, How the TV Broadcasts Work For Darcy and Jimmy, Episode 4’s Hospital Scene, and More [Interview]
- ‘WandaVision’ Actor Randall Park on How Jimmy Woo Represents the Audience, His Magic Hobby, and More [Interview]
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.