Daily Podcast: Walking Around Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge With Germain Lussier
Posted on Friday, March 1st, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the March 1, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by io9/Gizmodo entertainment reporter Germain Lussier to talk about his visit to Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge for a preview of the upcoming Star Wars land inside Disneyland Resort.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
In Our Feature Presentation: Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Details Revealed: Lightsabers, Droids, Food, Rides and Much More. You can read Germain’s pieces from Gizmodo here:
- We’ve Been to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Life Will Never Be the Same
- The 77 Most Fascinating Things We Learned on Our Trip Gizmodo
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.