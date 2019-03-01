On the March 1, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by io9/Gizmodo entertainment reporter Germain Lussier to talk about his visit to Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge for a preview of the upcoming Star Wars land inside Disneyland Resort.

In Our Feature Presentation: Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Details Revealed: Lightsabers, Droids, Food, Rides and Much More. You can read Germain’s pieces from Gizmodo here:

All the other stuff you need to know: