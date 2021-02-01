Daily Podcast: Wakanda MCU Show, Deadpool 3, Cloverfield 2, Frasier, and More
Posted on Monday, February 1st, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the February 1, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including a Wakanda TV show, a Cloverfield sequel, Buck Rogers, Deadpool 3, dueling GameStop movies, and a Frasier revival.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- (Chris) Wakanda TV Series Coming from ‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler, More Marvel Shows in the Works
- (Ben) ‘Cloverfield’ is Finally Getting a Direct Sequel, But It Won’t Be Found Footage
- (Chris) ‘Buck Rogers’ Reboot TV Series Will Star George Clooney
- (Jacob, OG Brad) Did Ryan Reynolds Just Reveal the (Presumably Old) Plot of ‘Deadpool 3’?
- (Ben, OG HT) ‘The Antisocial Network’: Hollywood is Already Making a Movie About the Ongoing GameStop Chaos
- (Chris) ‘Frasier’ Revival Being Considered For Paramount+ Streaming Service
