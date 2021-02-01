Back in 2018, word broke that Kelsey Grammer was meeting with writers about a potential Frasier revival. Talk of the revival eventually fizzled out, but it looks like the idea isn’t completely dead. A new report indicates that talks for a Frasier revival are starting up again, with hopes of bringing the potential show to the new streaming service Paramount+. By all accounts, there’s nothing concrete yet and for now, this is all just talk. But don’t be surprised if Dr. Frasier Crane returns.

Better re-heat the tossed salad and scrambled eggs because it looks like a Frasier revival is back on the menu. Variety reports that “a new iteration of Frasier is in discussions at the ViacomCBS streaming service, though those discussions are said to be in the very early stages.” The plan is to bring the reboot to Paramount+, the upcoming streaming service that is surely in need of hot new content.

The original Frasier was a spin-off of Cheers that ran for 11 seasons from 1993-2004. Kelsey Grammer played the title character, a psychiatrist who returns to his hometown of Seattle following his recent divorce. Once there, he hosts a call-in radio psychiatry show, hangs out with his equally stuffy and intellectual brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce), and takes in his invalid father (John Mahoney). The series was a major hit and went on to set a record for the most Emmy Awards won by a scripted series (37).

At the moment, there’s no word on what this potential revival will entail. Back in 2018, when Grammer was meeting with writers about a potential revival, there was talk that the show wouldn’t be bringing back the entire cast – just Grammer. The story focused on Frasier moving to a new city and taking a new job, which sounds like a genuinely bad approach to this entire idea. Whether or not that’s still the plan is up in the air. Variety adds that “Grammer and any other stars from the original series who would return for the revival would no doubt expect pay comparable to what they were making at the time the show ended,” so that will no doubt play a part in how things shake out. Even if the revival does plan to bring back the show’s other characters, not all will be able to return – Mahoney died in 2018.

In any case, there’s nothing really official here. No one is commenting on the matter and we’re just going to have to wait and see how it all turns out. That said, I wouldn’t be surprised if this moved forward, as Paramount+ wants buzzy titles to draw in subscribers.