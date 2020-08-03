Daily Podcast: Virtual Emmys, Solo Sequel, Little Town, Pixar’s Luca, Scream 5, Tenet & The Office Extended
Posted on Monday, August 3rd, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the August 3, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Tenet, Virtual Emmys, Solo Sequel, Little Town, Pixar’s Luca, Scream 5, and The Office Extended.
In The News:
- Brad: ‘Tenet’ May Have Enough U.S. Theaters Reopening to Keep Labor Day Release, Even Without New York and L.A.
- Peter: Where might Tenet not open on Labor Day?
- Ben: 2020 Emmys Officially Going Virtual, Kicking Off What’s Sure to be a Bizarre Awards Season
- Peter: So is this going to just be another tv special filled with zoom boxes showing celebrities from their home offices?
- Brad: No ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Sequel Being Planned Right Now, Director Ron Howard Confirms
- Peter: But this doesn’t mean that the story set up in Solo won’t continue in Disney Plus shows… there have been some rumors right?
- Ben: ‘Little Town’: The ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series Gets a Title
- Brad: Pixar Announces ‘Luca’, a Coming-of-Age Adventure Set in the Italian Riviera
- Peter: I loved La Luna. Could this be the start of another art house trio of pixar films?
- Ben: New ‘Scream’ Sequel Will Bring Courteney Cox Back Again as Gale Weathers
- Peter: How do you think the movie might deal with the real life divorce of David Arquette and Courtney Cox?
- Brad: When ‘The Office’ Arrives on Peacock in 2021, It Will Come With Extended Episodes
- Peter: What might we expect from these extended episodes? Could we see other shows do this? Which ones would you like to see?
Other Articles Mentioned:
