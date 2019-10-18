Daily Podcast: Venom 2, Barney, Robert Pattinson’s Thoughts on Batman, Black Adam, and More
Posted on Friday, October 18th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the October 18, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Venom 2 casting, MoviePass’s latest shady dealings, a new Barney movie, Black Adam’s possible start of production, and more controversy for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Chris: Naomie Harris to Play Shriek in Venom 2
- HT: MoviePass is Now a Zombie That Charges Your Cards From Beyond the Grave
- Chris: Robert Pattinson on Playing Batman: “He’s Not a Hero”
- Brad: New ‘Barney’ Movie in the Works, Produced by Mattel and ‘Get Out’ Star Daniel Kaluuya
- Chris: ‘Black Adam’ Production Will Begin in July 2020, According to The Rock
- HT: China Cancels Release of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Over Bruce Lee Scene
Other Articles Mentioned:
