On the October 18, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Venom 2 casting, MoviePass’s latest shady dealings, a new Barney movie, Black Adam’s possible start of production, and more controversy for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

China Cancels Release of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Over Bruce Lee Scene

‘Black Adam’ Production Will Begin in July 2020, According to The Rock

New ‘Barney’ Movie in the Works, Produced by Mattel and ‘Get Out’ Star Daniel Kaluuya

MoviePass is Now a Zombie That Charges Your Cards From Beyond the Grave

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes , Google Podcasts , Overcast , Spotify and all the popular podcast apps ( RSS ).

Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com . Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!