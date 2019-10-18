Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson agreed to play Black Adam back in 2007 and was confirmed for the project yet again in 2014. But even as Shazam! went into production, the fate of the Black Adam movie remained up in the air. Now, it looks like the project is on the verge of finally getting off the ground. Johnson took to social media to confirm that the Black Adam production will begin in the summer of 2020.

Very cool man, thank you.

Amazing detail.

This project has been with me for over 10yrs???

Production begins this July.

Appreciate the support. #blackadam #dc https://t.co/h8TPXMbcTx — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 18, 2019

Above you’ll see a retweet from The Rock confirming that production on Black Adam begins “this July.” Since “this July” has technically already passed, it’s safe to assume Johnson means next July – July 2020. Black Adam – traditionally a Shazam! villain – was originally supposed to appear in the Shazam! movie, back when New Line started developing it in the early 2000s. In 2007, Johnson became associated with the project in the Black Adam role, and by 2014, he was confirming it yet again on social media.

But by the time the Shazam! movie finally went into production, things had changed. Black Adam ended up not being the film’s main villain, and a solo Black Adam movie was planned instead. And now it looks like that movie is finally happening. Jaume Collet-Serra, who directed Johnson in the upcoming Jungle Cruise, is attached to helm the movie, with a script by Adam Sztykiel. It’s unclear if Zachary Levi’s Shazam will appear in the movie in some capacity, or if they’re saving the eventual Black Adam/Shazam face-off for a Shazam! sequel.

