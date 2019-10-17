Robert Pattinson is the new Batman, but if you’re hoping for an overly heroic Caped Crusader, don’t hold your breath. In a new interview, Pattinson opens up about taking on the cape and cowl of the Dark Knight and talks about how morally gray and complicated his Batman will be. Read more about Robert Pattinson on playing Batman below.

What can we expect from Robert Pattinson’s Batman? A complicated character with something not quite right about him. Pattinson spoke to the New York Times about playing the new Batman, and while he didn’t spill too many beans, he did give some insight into how he views the character. “Batman’s not a hero,” Pattinson says. “He’s a complicated character. I don’t think I could ever play a real hero — there’s always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it’s because one of my eyes is smaller than the other one.”

Pattinson also talked a bit about what interested him in playing the character:

“I love the director, Matt Reeves, and it’s a dope character. His morality is a little bit off. He’s not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character. There is a simplicity to his worldview, but where it sits is strange, which allows you to have more scope with the character.”

There you have it, folks: Batman is a dope character. But in all seriousness, I’m excited to see what Pattinson does with this role. It’s clear that his Batman is going to be someone “troubled,” and while I hope the movie doesn’t turn Batman into the type of raving psycho he was in Batman v Superman, I have faith in Reeves to deliver something interesting.

Pattinson leads a cast that includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon. It’s been revealed in the past that the movie will feature a full rogue’s gallery, which means we can expect even more villains to be cast soon. Even though this is the start of a new Batman, Reeves’ The Batman won’t be an origin story, so fingers crossed we won’t get yet another scene where the Waynes get gunned down in Crime Alley.

The Batman opens June 25, 2021.