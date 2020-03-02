Daily Podcast: Uncharted, Y: The Last Man, Ben Stiller in F9, MacGruber, and More
Posted on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 by Ben Pearson
On the March 2, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Uncharted adding an Oscar nominated actor, Y: The Last Man finding a replacement star, Ben Stiller possibly joining F9, Will Forte’s recent comments on the MacGruber TV show, and Leigh Whannell’s future after The Invisible Man.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- HT: ‘Uncharted’ Adds Antonio Banderas as Ruben Fleischer Confirmed to Direct
- Brad: ‘Y: The Last Man’ TV Series Recruits ‘Warcraft’ Star Ben Schnetzer to Replace Barry Keoghan
- Ben: Is ‘Fast and Furious 9’ Adding Ben Stiller to the Cast?
- Brad: Will Forte Says ‘MacGruber’ TV Series Will Keep Fans “Satisfied and Grossed Out Enough”
- Brad: ‘The Invisible Man’ Director Leigh Whannell Strikes a Two-Year First Look Deal with Blumhouse
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
