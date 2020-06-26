Daily Podcast: Twister & Pirates of the Caribbean Reboots, Scott Pilgrim Animated Series, Colin Trevorrow’s Atlantis, Jurassic World
Posted on Friday, June 26th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the June 26, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including COVID movie delays, Pandemic film productions, a Scott Pilgrim animated series, Colin Trevorrow’s Atlantis, Jurassic World casting and a Twister reboot.
In The News:
- Ben: Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ Has Been Delayed Again, This Time to Mid-August
- Ben: Alamo Drafthouse Theaters Will Be “Safer Than a Supermarket” When They Reopen; Food and Drinks Must Be Pre-Ordered
- Chris: The New M. Night Shyamalan Movie Will Film This Year and Open Next July
- Ben: COVID-19 Could Double the Length of Film and TV Productions
- Chris: ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Animated Series Being Considered, According to Edgar Wright
- Ben (og HT): Colin Trevorrow to Direct New Thriller ‘Atlantis’ for Universal
- Chris: ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Bringing Back a Character From ‘Jurassic Park’ (With a New Actor)
- Ben: ‘Twister’ Reboot Coming From ‘Tron: Legacy’ Director Joseph Kosinski
- Pirates of the Caribbean movie
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.