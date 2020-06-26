On the June 26, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including COVID movie delays, Pandemic film productions, a Scott Pilgrim animated series, Colin Trevorrow’s Atlantis, Jurassic World casting and a Twister reboot.

In The News:

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Bringing Back a Character From ‘Jurassic Park’ (With a New Actor)

Colin Trevorrow to Direct New Thriller ‘Atlantis’ for Universal

‘Scott Pilgrim’ Animated Series Being Considered, According to Edgar Wright

COVID-19 Could Double the Length of Film and TV Productions

The New M. Night Shyamalan Movie Will Film This Year and Open Next July

Alamo Drafthouse Theaters Will Be “Safer Than a Supermarket” When They Reopen; Food and Drinks Must Be Pre-Ordered

‘Mulan’ Release Date May Be Postponed by Disney Again

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ Has Been Delayed Again, This Time to Mid-August

All the other stuff you need to know:

