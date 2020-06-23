The still-untitled new M. Night Shyamalan just locked down the rest of its cast, and a release date, too. As previously reported, Shyamalan’s latest will star Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects, Little Women), Thomasin McKenzie (Leave No Trace, Jojo Rabbit), Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), and Aaron Pierre (The Underground Railroad). Now, three more cast members have signed on, and the film is set to open next July.

I remain a fan of M. Night Shyamalan, even though his most recent movie – Glass – made me all kinds of miserable. But hey, every director stumbles now and then, and while Shyamalan had a few rough years, he seems to be back on track. And he’s got a cool cast lined-up for his next movie – whatever that movie may be. As mentioned above, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, and Aaron Pierre are already on board.

Now, Variety adds that Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Ken Leung have joined the cast as well. On top of all that, the film now has a release date, too: July 23, 2021, with plans to shoot in the Dominican Republic this summer (per THR).

So what’s this latest M. Night pic about? No one is saying. Variety even adds “Like most Shyamalan movies, plot details are shrouded in secrecy and can become interconnected to his other films,” which is just them spit-balling because they probably have a certain word count they need to hit (just like me, writing this piece right now!).

I’m still not quite over how bad Glass turned out (and I probably never will be), but I remain committed to Mr. Shyamalan, as I believe he has far more good (or even great) movies than bad. Even titles that other people deride, such as The Village, remain near and dear to my heart. Heck, I even have a soft spot for The Happening, even though I acknowledge it’s an utterly ridiculous movie. That, plus the cast here – more Vicky Krieps is always a good thing, folks – has me hopeful for whatever this mystery movie turns out to be.