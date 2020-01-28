Daily Podcast: Transformers, Marvel Studios, The Thing, The Batman, and Super Bowl Commercials
Posted on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 28, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Transformers, Marvel Studios, The Thing, The Batman, and Super Bowl Commercials.
Opening Banter: Ben and Chris are making their way home from Sundance today.
In The News:
- HT: ‘Transformers’ Franchise Gets a Revamp With Two Separate Movies in the Works
- Brad: Marvel Studios Met with ‘Bad Boys for Life’ and ‘The Farewell’ Directors About Potential Projects
- HT: ‘The Thing’ Remake Based on Original Novel in the Works at Universal and Blumhouse
- Brad: Production Begins on ‘The Batman’ as Director Matt Reeves Shares First Photo From the Set
- HT: Memetic
- Super Bowl Commercials:
- Brad: Bryan Cranston Remakes ‘The Shining’ for a Mountain Dew Super Bowl Commercial
- HT: Bill Murray is Living Through ‘Groundhog Day’ Again For a Super Bowl Commercial
- Brad: ‘Fast and Furious 9’ Trailer Teaser: Vin Diesel Can’t Live Life a Quarter Mile at a Time Anymore
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.