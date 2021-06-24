Daily Podcast: Tower of Terror Movie, Spielberg Nixes a Jaws Reboot, Fast & Furious Beef, and More
Posted on Thursday, June 24th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the June 24, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including a Jaws reboot, a Tower of Terror movie, Jerry Seinfeld’s newest film, and the reigniting of the Vin Diesel/Dwayne Johnson beef.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Chris: Universal Approached Steven Spielberg About a ‘Jaws’ Reboot, And He Rightfully Said No
- Ben: The Vin Diesel/Dwayne Johnson Feud Reignites As Diesel Takes Credit for Johnson’s Acting
- Chris: ‘Tower of Terror’ Movie in the Works at Disney with Scarlett Johansson Set to Star
- Ben: Jerry Seinfeld is Making a Movie About Pop-Tarts for Netflix, and No, This Headline is Not a Joke
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
