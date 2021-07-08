On the July 8, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and chief film critic Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including The Tomorrow War 2 and a remake of Guys and Dolls. Then they open up the mailbag and answer some listener questions.

Hey guys! On a recent episode you guys mentioned how great of a movie Iron Man 3 is despite the hate it gets from so many hardcore Marvel fans. Are there any other movies you guys can think of that get a lot of love from film fans for just being a good movie, but are despised by its fanboys for breaking the mold? The only other one I can think of is Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Which I felt was widely hated by dedicated Star Wars fans, but well regarded by cinephiles for just being a genuinely well crafted cinematic experience. Thanks, Mat from Wisconsin

Good morning, I’d be interested in knowing which films you had to be dragged to but then really enjoyed. For example, Back in the 90’s everyone was telling me that I had to see ‘The Frighteners’ but I was off big budget Hollywood films at that time and was exploring Independent, European, Asian and Australian Cinema. Even though it was directed by Peter Jackson who was coming off of Heavenly Creatures (which I adored) and his quirky and entertaining schlock movies, I couldn’t convince myself to go see his Hollywood film. I finally succumbed to the pressure and was surprised by how much I enjoyed that movie. Thanks in advance for answering the question. Chad from Australia

Hey Peter, My name is Brayden Garcia from Fort Worth, Texas. Big fan of the podcast and Slash Film as a whole. On Monday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced his latest action-comedy joint, Red One. We know Chris Morgan is on board for the script, but Johnson teased a big directing announcement soon. With Johnson’s track record that directing announcement will likely be lackluster as he likes to work with “fine” directors. *cough* Rawson Marshall Thurber, Brad Peyton, David Leitch I’m sorry but Hobbs and Shaw *cough*. Now in my wildest of dreams, Christmas action guru Shane Black would take the reins and return to his red and white roots. But, that probably won’t happen. Anyway, the question is: Is there an actor you generally like that always picks bad/fine directors to work with? I’m not talking bad like they are terrible human beings, but bad like in a filmmaking sense. A recent example: Dave Bautista is great and Army of the Dead is just okay.

Hey everyone, this morning I just left Illinois to start a new life with a new job opportunity in Arizona. It’ll be my first time in 27 years that I’ll be away from my family and friends. It’s terrifying, sad, and overall makes me worry that I might be making a mistake. I was just wondering if anyone has any advice for getting through all of these overwhelming feelings. Any tips for making new friends as well would be awesome too. Thank you all so much. Much love,

Nicholas E. Formerly Chicago Heights, IL, Currently Chandler, AZ

My fiance and I got a dog about three months ago and she’s decently well trained but one of her big issues is sometimes she gets upset when we leave her home alone and she’ll get into and destroy things, mostly nothing too important but still. As a guy with dog experience, what would you recommend us doing to make her not as upset when we leave? What are some things you do when you leave your dogs home alone? Thanks for any advice! – Joey from De Pere, Wisconsin

