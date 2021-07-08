The Tomorrow War will apparently never end because we’re getting The Tomorrow War 2. And I swear to gosh, if they don’t call it The 2morrow War, they’re wasting our time. Director Chris McKay and star Chris Pratt are both expected to return for the sequel, and there are currently discussions to bring the entire creative team from the first film back as well. There are no story details at the moment, but the first film involved people from the future recruiting folks from the past to help fight a war against monstrous aliens.

Deadline has the scoop on The Tomorrow War 2, reporting that “discussions are in place to bring the whole creative gang back both in front of and behind the camera including director Chris McKay and screenwriter Zach Dean; and stars Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, and..J.K. Simmons.”

The first film hit Amazon Prime Video over Independence Day weekend and is said to be the “biggest live-action streaming movie of the summer,” at least according to Screen Engine’s PostVOD. There are no plot details in place yet, and I’m about 99.9% sure no one has a story lined up yet. Instead, someone, somewhere, said, “Hey, let’s make a sequel!” And now it’s going to be someone’s job to figure out what the hell that sequel will be. It’s going to be tough since the first film had a very definitive conclusion. But hey, that never stopped other movies before. And since there’s already time travel baked into the mythology of the film, I suppose they could use that as a jumping-off point for a new adventure.

The Tomorrow War

In The Tomorrow War, “the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.”

The film is…fine? I guess? I wouldn’t say it’s terrible, but it’s bloated as hell, and Chris Pratt remains one of our blandest action heroes. The Tomorrow War did have a few saving graces, though. For one thing, the creature design for the aliens (which are called Whitespikes) is neat. For another, I Think You Should Leave‘s Sam Richardson steals the entire movie as one of the recently-drafted soldiers fighting alongside Pratt. My advice for the sequel: kill Pratt’s character off immediately and just let Richardson be the lead. That’s instantly a better movie.