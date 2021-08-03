On the August 3, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by news editor Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about what they’ve been up to at the virtual water cooler.

    • Ben read The Count of Monte Cristo.
    • Hoai-Tran read Half-Sick of Shadows, is reading The Committed, but wants to talk about Mexican Gothic.
  • What we’ve been Watching:
    • HT and Ben watched Never Have I Ever season 2 and I Think You Should Leave.
    • Ben watched Boyz n the Hood and The Last Letter From Your Lover.
    • Hoai-Tran watched The Green Knight, The Suicide Squad, Snake Eyes, Stillwater, Free Guy, Starstruck, finally started watching Warrior, Evil, and um, The Jinx.
