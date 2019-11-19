Daily Podcast: The Rise of Skywalker Details, Snyder Cut, Henry Cavill’s Superman, Beverly Hills Cop 4, Chinatown Prequel, and More
Posted on Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the November 19, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including details from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Jon Favreau’s plans for a new Star Wars holiday special, Beverly Hills Cop 4 going to Netflix, WB having no plans to release the Snyder cut of Justice League, Henry Cavill saying he’s still on board to play Superman, a Chinatown prequel series, and how the future of movie-going as we know it could be in danger.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Brad – ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Details Emerge as the Film Races Toward the Finish Line
- Chris – Jon Favreau Isn’t Joking About Wanting to Make a New ‘Star Wars’ Holiday Special, Already Has Plans
- Ben – With the Removal of an Historic Court Ruling, the Movie Landscape as We Know It Might Change Forever
- Brad – Paramount Sells ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ to Netflix, Along with an Option for Another Sequel
- Chris – Despite the Director and Cast’s Wishes, WB Has No Plans to Release the Snyder Cut
- Ben – Henry Cavill Says He’s Not Done Playing the Man of Steel: “There’s a Lot of Justice to Be Done for Superman”
- Chris – ‘Chinatown’ Prequel Series Coming to Netflix from David Fincher and Robert Towne
Other Articles Mentioned:
