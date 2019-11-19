On the November 19, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including details from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Jon Favreau’s plans for a new Star Wars holiday special, Beverly Hills Cop 4 going to Netflix, WB having no plans to release the Snyder cut of Justice League, Henry Cavill saying he’s still on board to play Superman, a Chinatown prequel series, and how the future of movie-going as we know it could be in danger.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: