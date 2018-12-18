Daily Podcast: The Most Interesting and Craziest Scripts on the 2018 Black List, What’s Going on With Marvel’s Netflix Shows & More
Posted on Tuesday, December 18th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the December 18, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Ben Pearson, and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Penny Marshall, 2018 Black List, Marvel Netflix shows, Rashomon and Peanuts.
In The News:
- Penny Marshall Dead at 75
- Ben: The 2018 Black List Pinpoints This Year’s Best Unproduced Screenplays
- What is going on with the Marvel Netflix Shows?
- Chris: Netflix Was Responsible For ‘Daredevil’ Cancellation, Not Marvel
- Chris: Marvel Netflix Shows Are Restricted From Moving to Disney+ For 2 Years
- Ben: Disney+ Might Resurrect Those Marvel Shows After All, Proving No One Knows What The Hell is Happening
- Ben: Amblin Entertainment is Turning Akira Kurosawa’s Classic ‘Rashomon’ Into a TV Show
- Chris: Charlie Brown and New ‘Peanuts’ Specials Are Coming to Apple
All the other stuff you need to know:
