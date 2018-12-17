The 2018 Black List is here. The annual compilation surveyed over 300 film executives, who voted on their favorite scripts of the past year that have not yet been produced. Previous years’ entries have included movies like Argo, Whiplash, Zodiac, In Bruges, Juno, The Wolf of Wall Street, Looper, The Social Network, The Prestige, There Will Be Blood, Inglourious Basterds, The King’s Speech, Take This Waltz, Arrival, John Wick, and Manchester by the Sea. Could your new favorite movie be lying in wait in the list below?

The 2018 Black List

To be absolutely clear, this is a list of “most liked” titles, not necessarily “the best” scripts in the pile. Sometimes high concept scripts like Yes Man will end up on the list, even though they ultimately result in movies that are largely forgettable. But there are always some major winners in here, and as Alfred Hitchcock once said, “To make a great film you need three things – the script, the script and the script.”

After looking at this list, I’m definitely looking forward to Nobody Nothing Nowhere, Queen & Slim, Harry’s All Night Hamburgers, Meet Cute, and Kill the Leopard. Read the full list below and let us know the ones that pique your interest the most.

Frat Boy Genius

Elissa Karasik

A disgruntled employee of Snapchat tells the rise of her former Stanford classmate, preeminent douchebag and current boss Evan Spiegel.

King Richard

Zach Baylin

The true story of Richard Williams, the hard-nosed and uncompromising father of tennis prodigies turned superstars, Venus and Serena Williams.

Get Home Safe

Christy Hall

A young woman must get home by herself on Halloween with no cell phone battery and a group of gamer gate trolls out to get her.

Drudge

Cody Brotter

The story of how oddball internet reporter Mike Drudge broke the Lewinsky Scandal and nearly took down a presidency, all from a desktop computer in his one-bedroom apartment in Hollywood.

Harry’s All Night Hamburgers

Steve Desmond, Michael Anthony Sherman

A down-on-his-luck high school senior discovers that the old roadside diner outside of town is secretly a hangout for parallel universe travelers. He sets off on a mind-bending adventure across the multiverse that takes him beyond his wildest dreams.

Promising Young Woman

Emerald Fennel

Still hurting years later from the suicide of her mistreated best friend, a woman is torn between seeking vengeance on the lost friend’s behalf and moving on with her life.

Cobweb

Chris Thomas Devlin

Peter has always been told the voice he hears at night is only in his head, but when he suspects his parents have been lying, he conspires to free the girl within the walls of his house.

The Worst Guy of All Time (And The Girl Who Came to Kill Him)

Michael Waldron

Barret is a social media influencer, the worst guy ever, and the eventual President of the United States. Dixie is a badass freedom fighter, sent back from 2076 to kill him before he takes over the world and ruins the future. They fucking hate each other. Then they accidentally fall in love.

Analytica

Scott Conroy

The true story of Chris Wylie and Cambridge Analytica.

The Broodmare

Michael Voyer

When a recovering member of Alcoholics Anonymous decides to make amends with his high school sweetheart, he soon realizes that her newfound love of equines may have some darker, more sinister connections.

Covers

Flora Greeson

The longtime assistant of a famous singer must navigate the rocky waters of the LA music scene to make her dreams of producing music a reality

The Biscuit

Jack Waz

In 1998, a teacher and her veteran husband find a way to afford the family they’ve always dreamed of: by selling America’s nuclear launch codes after President Bill Clinton loses them.

Just the Facts

Kenny Kyle

The riveting true story of AJ Daulerio’s meteoric rise from obscure sports blogger to Editor-in-Chief of Gawker Media during the wild, heady early days of the digital journalism boom, culminating in the Hulk Hogan sex tape trial, which brought about Gawker’s downfall and set a precedent for the billionaires to attack the media and free speech.

The Seventh

Reiss Clauson-Wolf, Julian Silver

A look at the regiment led by Colonel Custer in the days leading up to the disastrous fight at Little Bighorn against Sitting Bull.

Bag Man

Alex Convery

Atticus Archer is college football’s version of a fixer. As he juggles chasing the nation’s top prospect, a mental breakdown from a star quarterback, and his own personal demons, an NCAA agent arrives on campus to threaten everything.

Grace

Will Lowell

When Grace and her husband Jay retreat to an empty vacation island to escape his grueling political campaign, Grace begins reliving traumatic experiences from her past, forcing her to question what is real. After she discovers that powerful people behind Jay’s campaign have been manipulating her experiences, Grace’s struggle to retain her sanity becomes an all too real fight for survival.

In Retrospect

Brett Treacy, Dan Woodward

When a man’s estranged wife gets lost inside of her own mind during an experimental procedure, he must navigate her subconscious to find her in the memories of their past.

Rub & Tug

Gary Spinelli

In 1970s Pittsburgh, Dante “Tex” Gill (fka Jean Marie Gill) runs a massage parlor and steroids operation that challenges the mob, rising to power with the support of the gay community and girlfriend Cynthia.

Our Condolences

Greg Kalleres

A couple navigates their relationship after another couple, with whom they’re close, tragically loses their child.

Queens of the Stoned Age

Elyse Hollander

Forced out of a fashion industry that exploited her, former model Honey stumbles into dealing weed to make ends meet – and soon discovers a gift for it. Hiring all her model friends to work with her, they quickly become one of the biggest weed dealers in New York City, knowing all the right people and using their looks and charm to avoid detection. But their success soon brings all the wrong kinds of attention… and they find themselves in a fight for their lives. Based on a true story.

Meet Cute

Noga Pnueli

When a woman finds a time machine in a downtown Manhattan nail salon, she uses it to keep traveling back in time 24 hours to make her previous night’s date perfect.

Tillman

Sean Thomas

When former NFL player Pat Tillman is killed in battle, his family uncovers the truth from the United States government who lied about the circumstances of his death.

To The Extreme

Chris Goodwin, Phillip Van

From a high school dropout selling used cars in Dallas to having the first hip hop single to top the Billboard charts with Ice Ice Baby, a young Vanilla Ice struggles with stardom, extortion attempts, and selling out as he makes music history.

Dead Dads Club

Amanda Idoko

A high schooler, in an effort to find a more interesting story for her college scholarship application, lies about her father’s recent death. But when the father tries to take advantage of the lie by faking his own death, the high schooler’s nemesis investigates, and bodies start piling up.

The Fastest Game

Katie Werner, Zach Werner

Miami, 1975. Ronnie Weiss, a law school graduate primed to start his life, is suddenly saddled with his late-father’s enormous gambling debt and thrust into a world he has desperately tried to avoid. To climb out of the hole and escape a notorious Miami Beach bookie, Ronnie and a childhood friend devise a betting system that exploits the glamorous, high-stakes sport of Jai Alai, making millions of dollars and enemies of the Boston Mob and Federal Government in the process. Based on a true story.

The United States of America v. Bill Gates

Justin Kremer

An inexperienced and idealistic twentysomething finds himself at the center of the largest anti-trust suit in modern American history when his idol, billionaire behemoth Bill Gates, wages war against his young internet company.

Black Flies

Ryan King

A young man becomes an emergency medical technician in Harlem as a temporary stop before he enters medical school. There, he experiences a range of crises and stressful misadventures, including a mentor who has been numbed to the point that he makes a wrong decision in a life-and-death situation.

Bolsa Negra

Dave Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel

A down and out sports agent risks everything to bring a star Cuban baseball player back to the United States to play in the Major Leagues. Based on an amalgamation of true stories detailing the rise of the League’s movement to smuggle Cuban baseball players into the US during the 1990s.

Happy Anniversary

Holly Brix

A couple’s wedding anniversary is interrupted by a home invasion.

Happy Little Trees

Shawn Dwyer

After Bill Alexander’s long-running show “The Magic of Oil Painting” was cancelled by PBS and replaced with Bob Ross’s show, “The Joy of Oil Painting,” Alexander accuses the soft-spoken afro’d Ross of stealing his act, inciting a bitter dispute that changed the lives of both men forever. Based on a true story.

Just a Girl

Bill Kennedy

After the United States survives a vampire war, a young human girl going through puberty learns she may be turning into a vampire.

The Liberators

Madison Turner

At the height of World War II, a headstrong African American tank commander and his crew plow through war-torn Europe, determined to prove themselves as equals and bring Hitler to his knees.

73 Seconds

Shawn Dwyer

The extraordinary true story of Bob Ebeling and Roger Boisjoly, the aerospace engineers who discovered the “o-ring anomaly” that led to the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster. After struggling to convince their superiors at Morton-Thiokol and NASA to investigate the anomaly, Ebeling and Boisjoly were tasked with proving it: an extremely complicated and expensive endeavor that took an emotional toll on their lives but helped bring about changes to the Shuttle Program that saved the lives of future astronauts.

The Beast

Aaron Sala

After a plane crash in the Pacific Ocean, a woman finds herself marooned on an island with a bloodthirsty beast.

Blur

Jacob Colman

When a guy in a committed relationship starts to suspect that the avatar he’s been digitally hooking up with might belong to his best friend’s girlfriend, he becomes entangled in something he can’t quite understand.

Conviction

Chris Kekaniokalani Bright

The incredible true story of the final trial of Clarence Darrow, the greatest attorney of the 20th century who for the first and only time in his career was fighting for the wrong side. Darrow defends a wealthy white family caught murdering a native Hawaiian boy whom they wrongfully accused of raping their daughter.

Dark

Nelson Greaves

When the crew of an oil rig begins to drill on one of the deepest stretches of the ocean floor, they awake a dark and dangerous creature that has been hidden away for hundreds of years.

Kill The Leopard

Mattson Tomlin

A henchman-turned-terrorist has a bone to pick with an idolized vigilante. When he takes control of a city skyscraper, the hero known as the Leopard comes to the rescue – but when both the terrorist and the Leopard are overtaken by the hostages, a kangaroo court evolves as the hostages navigate their complex histories with the vigilante.

The Kings of Cool

Jon Dorsey

During segregation in the 1960s American South, a nerdy teen tries to win a student election at an all-black high school, but he’ll have to defeat a blossoming badass named Samuel L. Jackson to do so. Based on a true story.

Mamba

Mike Schneider

A Chronicle of the Kobe Bryant sexual assault case in the early 2000s, based on reports, court transcripts, and police interviews.

(Please) Maternity Leave

Ari Berkowitz, Ava Tramer

Two friends try to get their third friend pregnant so they can stop hanging out with her

Queen & Slim

Lena Waithe

The story of a black man and a black woman whose first date goes awry after they are pulled over by a police officer at a traffic stop. After killing the police officer in self-defense, they decide against turning themselves in and go on the run.

Saddam & Me

Larry Cohen

The story of the FBI’s interrogation of Saddam, carried out by a special agent whose family came to the US as refugees from Lebanon, ultimately leading to the discovery that there were no WMDs in Iraq.

CI-34

Sascha Penn

The FBI pairs a young African-American agent with Greg Scarpa, the most notorious hitman in mafia history, to solve the murder of a civil rights activist in 1966 Mississippi.

The Defender

Nicholas Mariani

At the height of Jim Crow, a courageous black attorney with the audacious name of Scipio Africanus Jones risks his life and career to defend eighty-seven men wrongfully accused of murder, taking the case all the way to the United States Supreme Court and achieving a stunning victory that will change American history forever. Based on a true story.

Escher

Jason Kessler

A smart artist M.C. Escher reluctantly uses his unique view of the world to help the Dutch Resistance fight Nazi occupation during WWII. Inspired by true events.

The Half of It

Alice Wu

A smart, lonely teen is commissioned by the high school running-back to write love letters to the object of his, and her, affection.

Hare

Jason Rostovsky

What starts as a fun day for a group of friends in the woods turns into a living nightmare for one rabbit.

Infidels

Mark Bianculli

US soldier learns that her Army medic brother is being held hostage by a sadistic ISIS executioner, she deserts her military post and enlists the help of a group of female renegade Kurdish fighters to bring justice when their armies won’t help them.

Naked Is The Best Disguise

Graham Moore

In the near future in which illegal new technology allows specific memories to be removed from one person’s brain and inserted into another’s, a woman who deals in black market memories is accused of murdering a man she does not remember knowing.

Popular

Hannah Hafey, Kaitlin Smith

A story of power, betrayal, scandal, and deceit – you know, high school.

Queen

Harry Tarre

Based on the inspiring true story of the world’s first openly transgender high school Prom Queen, Corey Rae.

The Second Life of Ben Haskins

Matt Kic, Mike Sorce

Ben Haskins loses his battle with cancer, leaving his beloved wife Kat a widow. About twenty years later, a mysterious new technology has brought Ben’s consciousness back – but into a different body, one belonging to a more recently deceased man. After acclimating to his new self, Ben asks to be reunited with his long lost wife, only to discover she has opted never to see him again. Convinced this must be a mistake, Ben enlists a new friend to help him in the search to win back the love of his (former) life.

The 29th Accident

Alanna Brown

A young man tragically loses his wife on the day of their wedding. He is devastated, until four years later on their wedding anniversary, he awakens to find his beloved wife alive and well beside him.

Untitled Coast Guard

Alex Sohn

An inexperienced Coast Guard Captain is put to the test after she unknowingly intercepts one of the world’s most dangerous drug lords. With a hurricane bearing down on them, the captain and her crew must defend the ship against a series of unrelenting attacks. Based on “Drug War On the High Seas: Onboard the Coast Guards Billion-Dollar Busts” by Hunter Atkins.

Welcome To The Neighborhood

Ross Lazar, Sebastian Shepard

When a new job transplants an upper-middle class family from San Francisco into an up-and-coming neighborhood outside of Portland, they don’t get the neighborly welcome they were expecting.

Young. Wild. Free.

Tony Rettenmaier, Juel Taylor

A teenager struggling to provide for his younger siblings in Compton finds his life turned upside down when he’s held at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams.

Your Boy

Matt Whitaker

Home for the summer on Long Island, a shy black college student comes out to his oldest and closest friend. But after an internship in Manhattan leads him to an exhilarating gay social scene, the 21-year-old is caught between his newly confident lifestyle and the unpopular straight friend who once knew him best.

AMA (Ask Me Anything)

John Wikstrom

A highly publicized AMA (Q&A) session between a fast-rising publicist and an aging music icon quickly turns into a deadly game of cat and mouse when the event is seized by a hacker who systematically beings revealing dark secrets from both of their pasts, forcing them to publicly confront the horrific events they’ve committed on the largest social media platform in the world.

At Risk

Jenny Halper

Told through the eyes of ten year old Charlie in 1986, a family struggles to stay intact when an AIDS diagnosis makes them pariahs in their small New England town. Based on Alice Hoffman’s novel.

Gunfight

Jake Disch

A satirical take on the unbelievable but true story of how the NRA changed overnight from an apolitical gun safety and marksmanship club into the most powerful and unhinged lobbying group in Washington, DC.

Inhuman Nature

Matt Fisch

When Bio-tech titan Van Danzen is falsely convicted of murdering his business partner, he sends his greatest creation – a spitting-image humanoid robot – to serve a life sentence in his place. However, the humanoid’s militarized programming sends him on a rampage to escape prison and hunt those responsible for his creator’s set-up and imprisonment.

The Interventionist

Colin Bannon

Renowned interventionist Warren Man’s daughter, Christy, suffers a relapse and her family is forced to deal with their inner demons at the site of a tragedy that tore them apart, it slowly becomes clear that this is no ordinary relapse, but something much more sinister.

Isleworth

Charlie Efron

After their marriage is shattered by the most public sex scandal in sports history, Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren scramble to pick up the pieces while hiding out from the press and the police in their Florida mansion.

Little Fish

Mattson Tomlin

A couple fights to hold their relationship together as a memory loss virus spreads and threatens to erase the history of their love and courtship.

Me & Tammy Faye At The Betty Ford Clinic

Pamela Garcia Rooney

The unlikely bond between a Latinx transgender woman and the queen of Christian televangelism. Inspired by the very real life of Tammy Faye Bakker.

Nobody Nothing Nowhere Alex Fischer, Rachel Wolther Rush is one of the non-people: human-looking beings designed and trained for the sole purpose of filling in a realistic world for a bland guy named Dave, the only person to actually exist on Earth. Tired of serving as an extra in someone else’s life, she has the audacity to demand a life of her own. One Night in Mississippi Michele Atkins An elderly black man in present day with onset dementia must confront the secrets of his past in order to pursue a man, thought deceased, involved in the white supremacist killing of his brother in 1964 Mississippi. Ride Krystin Ver Linden The story of NASA’s least likely female candidate, Sally Ride, as she becomes America’s most likely hero as the first American woman in space.

Sharon Ryan Jaffe Sharon Osbourne tells the story of her relationship with Ozzy before they were married. Spark Meredith Dawson When a young African-American woman takes a job at a well-known venture capitalist firm in Silicon Valley, she must figure out a way to succeed in an elitist society where she feels inherently excluded. Untitled Syria Project Stephanie Carrie A disillusioned and indoctrinated American teenage girl travels to Syria to help ISIS build their Caliphate and, what she has been led to believe, is a better world. Through her relationship with an everyday Syrian family, she will discover the true face of Islam and the courage to fight for what is right against insurmountable odds.