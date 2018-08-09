Daily Podcast: The Latest on Disney/James Gunn, Jon Turteltaub Interview, Venom, Silver & Black, and Sonic the Hedgehog
Posted on Thursday, August 9th, 2018 by Ben Pearson
On the August 9, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and TV news, including a new update about Disney and James Gunn, Venom’s potential rating, the latest in Sony’s brand of Marvel movies, and the new voice of Sonic the Hedgehog. In our feature presentation, we have an interview with The Meg director Jon Turteltaub.
In The News:
- Marvel Trying to Convince Disney to Re-Hire James Gunn For ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
- Sorry, Cool Kids: ‘Venom’ May Be Rated PG-13 After All
- Sony’s ‘Silver and Black’ is Two Separate Movies Now, Marvel Character Jackpot May Also Get Her Own Film
- Ben Schwartz Will Voice ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’, But Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik Will Be Live-Action
In Our Feature Presentation:
- Jon Turteltaub Talks Cinematic Inspirations for ‘The Meg’, How He Helped Taika Waititi, and Possible Sequels [Interview]
