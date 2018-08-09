On the August 9, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and TV news, including a new update about Disney and James Gunn, Venom’s potential rating, the latest in Sony’s brand of Marvel movies, and the new voice of Sonic the Hedgehog. In our feature presentation, we have an interview with The Meg director Jon Turteltaub.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

In The News:

In Our Feature Presentation:

Other articles mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).

Please feel free to send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!

Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.