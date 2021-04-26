Daily Podcast: The Highs and Lows of the 2021 Academy Awards
Posted on Monday, April 26th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the April 26, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the 93rd Academy Awards.
In The News:
- The Setting/Format/Tone
- Lack of Clips/Montages
- Song Performances Happened During the Pre-Show
- No Playing People Off, So the Speeches Were Long
- Ask Chris about “watching” it via Twitter
- Brad: 2021 Oscars Winners: ‘Nomadland’ Wins Best Picture in a Ceremony That Certainly Shook Things Up
- Ben: Oscars 2021: ABC Executive Talks About the “Calculated Risk” of Ending with the Best Actor Category
- Brad: Anthony Hopkins Gives a Belated Oscars Acceptance Speech, Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman
- HT: China Censored Chloe Zhao’s Historic Oscar Wins
- Random Moments
- Frances McDormand’s howl (backstory)
- Oscars Trivia segment, leading to Glenn Close’s “Da Butt”
- History Made
- Chloe Zhao is the first woman of color to ever win a directing Oscar.
- Anthony Hopkins is now the oldest Oscar winner in any acting category at 83 years old.
- Frances McDormand is now the second person to ever win Best Actress three times, joining Katharine Hepburn, who has four.
- Yuh-jung Youn is the first Korean performer to win an Oscar in an acting category.
- Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson became the first Black women to win an Oscar in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
- Emerald Fennell’s win for Best Original Screenplay is the first time a woman has won that category since Diablo Cody won for Juno.
- Big Takeaways
- Even during a pandemic year, Netflix couldn’t win Best Picture.
All the other stuff you need to know:
