History Made

Chloe Zhao is the first woman of color to ever win a directing Oscar.

Anthony Hopkins is now the oldest Oscar winner in any acting category at 83 years old.

Frances McDormand is now the second person to ever win Best Actress three times, joining Katharine Hepburn, who has four.

Yuh-jung Youn is the first Korean performer to win an Oscar in an acting category.

Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson became the first Black women to win an Oscar in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.