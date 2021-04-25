2021 Oscars Winners: Full List Updated Live During the Ceremony
Posted on Sunday, April 25th, 2021 by Ethan Anderton
The 93rd Academy Awards are airing live on ABC this evening, rewarding the best achievements in cinema from the past year, and what a strange year it’s been. Although the coronavirus pandemic certainly made the year in film much less exciting, mostly because movie theaters were closed for a large chunk of it, there were still plenty of phenomenal films that deserved our attention. But which ones impressed the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences the most?
Keep up with the 2021 Oscars winners list as we find out who takes home a little golden guy live during the ceremony.
2021 Oscars Winners
Winners will appear below in BOLD with the most recent appearing at the top.
Best Costume Design
Emma.
WINNER – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Make-Up and Hairstyling
Emma.
Hillbilly Elegy
WINNER – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
WINNER – Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best International Feature Film
WINNER – Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis Aida?
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
WINNER – The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
WINNER – Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
2021 Oscars Nominations
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Animated Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Documentary
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Best Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Original Song
“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami…
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Best Animated Short
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Documentary Short Subject
Colette
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Live-Action Short Film
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye