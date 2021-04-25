The 93rd Academy Awards are airing live on ABC this evening, rewarding the best achievements in cinema from the past year, and what a strange year it’s been. Although the coronavirus pandemic certainly made the year in film much less exciting, mostly because movie theaters were closed for a large chunk of it, there were still plenty of phenomenal films that deserved our attention. But which ones impressed the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences the most?

Keep up with the 2021 Oscars winners list as we find out who takes home a little golden guy live during the ceremony.

2021 Oscars Winners

Winners will appear below in BOLD with the most recent appearing at the top.

Best Costume Design

Emma.

WINNER – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Make-Up and Hairstyling

Emma.

Hillbilly Elegy

WINNER – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

WINNER – Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best International Feature Film

WINNER – Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis Aida?

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

WINNER – The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

WINNER – Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

2021 Oscars Nominations

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Documentary

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Original Song

“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami…

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Animated Short

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye