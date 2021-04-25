2021 Oscars Winners

The 93rd Academy Awards are airing live on ABC this evening, rewarding the best achievements in cinema from the past year, and what a strange year it’s been. Although the coronavirus pandemic certainly made the year in film much less exciting, mostly because movie theaters were closed for a large chunk of it, there were still plenty of phenomenal films that deserved our attention. But which ones impressed the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences the most?

Keep up with the 2021 Oscars winners list as we find out who takes home a little golden guy live during the ceremony.

2021 Oscars Winners

Winners will appear below in BOLD with the most recent appearing at the top.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Viola Davis

Best Costume Design

Emma.
WINNER – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio

Best Make-Up and Hairstyling

Emma.
Hillbilly Elegy
WINNER – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
WINNER – Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best International Feature Film

WINNER – Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis Aida?

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
WINNER – The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
WINNER – Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

2021 Oscars Nominations

Best Picture

The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Film

Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Best Documentary

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher 
Time

Best Editing

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet

Best Production Design

The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet

Best Score

Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul

Best Original Song

“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami…

Best Sound

Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal

Best Animated Short

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha

Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye

