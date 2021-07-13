Daily Podcast: The Future of /Film
Posted on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the July 13, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by senior news editor Jacob Hall to discuss the future of /Film.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- The Future of /Film: A Long-Awaited Redesign, a Newly Expanded Writing Staff, and Saying Farewell to an Old Friend
- The Slashfilmcast is Now The Filmcast – Here’s What You Need to Know
