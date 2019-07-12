On the July 12, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including The Flintstones, Varsity Blues, The Eternals, Mortal Kombat, Paper Girls, and The Mandalorian.

In The News:

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Already Being Written By Jon Favreau

‘Paper Girls’ TV Series, Based on the Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang Comic, Being Delivered to Amazon

Jacob: The New ‘Mortal Kombat’ Movie Will Be Rated R, Just as the Gods of Outworld Intended

Chris: ‘Varsity Blues’ Series Coming to Quibi, Along with a New Show from Doug Liman

Brad: ‘The Flintstones’ Could Become an Animated Series for Adults, But Not From Seth MacFarlane This Time

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes , Google Podcasts , Overcast , Spotify and all the popular podcast apps ( RSS ).

Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com . Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!