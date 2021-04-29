Daily Podcast: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Finale Interview, Bedrock, and Son of Kong
Posted on Thursday, April 29th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the April 29, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including a Godzilla vs. Kong sequel and a Flintstones spin-off series. Then we’ll present a spoiler-heavy interview with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman.
In The News:
- Ben: Adam Wingard in Talks to Direct ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Sequel, Which May Be Called ‘Son of Kong’
- Chris: Fox Animated ‘Flintstones’ Spin-Off ‘Bedrock’ Will Star Elizabeth Banks
In Our Feature Presentation:
- Brad: ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Head Writer Malcolm Spellman on Prescient Storytelling, Redemption, MCU Planning, and More [Interview]
