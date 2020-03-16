Daily Podcast: The Coronavirus Is Changing How Movies Are Distributed… But Will It Kill Movie Theaters?
Posted on Monday, March 16th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the March 16, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including how the Coronavirus has affected the weekend’s box office, how movie theaters are responding, and will this lead to a huge cultural shift that will kill movie theaters?
Opening Banter: So much has happened since the last episode. It feels like years. At this point, we need to assume at this point that every film production has been shut down and it’s only newsworthy if films are still shooting.
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Bloodshot’ Bombs as the Coronavirus Crisis Causes One of the Worst Box Office Weekends in Decades
- Ben: Movie Theaters in New York City and Los Angeles Close Due to Coronavirus Concerns
- Chris: AMC Theatres Limiting Capacity to Only 50 People
- Peter: ‘Frozen 2’ Available on Disney+ Early This Weekend, ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Seemingly Available Early on Digital
- Ben: In a Potential Game-Changing Decision, NBCUniversal Will Make Theatrical Movies Available On-Demand Immediately
Other Articles Mentioned:
- Hollywood Coronavirus Cancellations: A List of Film, TV, and Entertainment Events Impacted By Pandemic
